Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,620 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.44.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

