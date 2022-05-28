Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $296,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,542,000 after buying an additional 279,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,738 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.