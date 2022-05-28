Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.26 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.