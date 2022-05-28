Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $640,000 Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.54. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

