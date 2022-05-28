Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $464,000 Position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.34% of inTEST worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the third quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews purchased 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $62,705.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,804. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTT. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of INTT opened at $7.46 on Friday. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

