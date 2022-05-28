Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Canon by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Canon in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Canon by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.38. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAJ. StockNews.com cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

