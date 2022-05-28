Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in IRadimed by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRMD opened at $33.21 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $417.15 million, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. IRadimed had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $492,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

