Navcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $50,540.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $50,540.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001606 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006599 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,569,171 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

