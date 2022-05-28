Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nautilus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.55.

NLS stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.73. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 342.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 43.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

