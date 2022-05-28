Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.55.

NYSE NLS opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $68.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

