Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in May

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GASNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($30.85) to €29.60 ($31.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.15) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.17.

OTCMKTS:GASNY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,534. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

