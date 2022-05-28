Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
NTCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Natura &Co stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 921,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
