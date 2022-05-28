National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 137.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $227,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

