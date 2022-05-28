NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.14

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.14 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 38.08 ($0.48). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 38.90 ($0.49), with a volume of 1,173 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £17.79 million and a P/E ratio of 128.00.
