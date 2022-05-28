Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Stock Position Raised by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Nabors Industries worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBR. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

NBR stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.58. 149,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,413. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.25 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.