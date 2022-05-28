My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.18 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $902,878.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.33 or 0.04695563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00508429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008706 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.