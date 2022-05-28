MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

MVO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 60,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,147. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

