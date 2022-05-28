Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $672,000 Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 143,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper-Standard news, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards purchased 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,146.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 59,650 shares of company stock valued at $611,514. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $5.65 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $96.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

CPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

