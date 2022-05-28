Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 766 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after acquiring an additional 345,464 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Newmont by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Newmont stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.79.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

