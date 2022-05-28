Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,607,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $69.71 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $78.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

