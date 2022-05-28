Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Argus lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.