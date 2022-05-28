Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Hawaiian worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $29,234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 280,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

