Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 5,252 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

