Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,251 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of IDU opened at $91.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $94.22.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

