Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 309.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Atlassian by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd increased its position in Atlassian by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.83.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

