Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,228 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,780,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after buying an additional 226,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after buying an additional 169,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.