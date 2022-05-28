Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Down 73.0% in May

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the April 30th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($356.38) to €330.00 ($351.06) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($292.55) to €260.00 ($276.60) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.25.

Shares of MURGY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 79,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

