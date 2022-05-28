Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Movado Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $36.50 on Friday. Movado Group has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $48.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $547,680.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Movado Group by 153.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Movado Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the third quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

