Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Movado Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE MOV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 227,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,921. The company has a market capitalization of $830.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,181.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Movado Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

