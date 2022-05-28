Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Announces Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Movado Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 227,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,921. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

