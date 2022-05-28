MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MOR. Barclays set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

MOR opened at €20.16 ($21.45) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.10 and a 200-day moving average of €27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €16.45 ($17.50) and a 12-month high of €72.84 ($77.49). The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

