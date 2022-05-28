MonetaryUnit Market Cap Reaches $433,424.13 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $433,424.13 and approximately $54.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005722 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00129204 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 249,353,018 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

