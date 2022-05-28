MonetaryUnit Hits One Day Volume of $346.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $355,992.86 and approximately $346.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00133062 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000054 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 249,342,159 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.