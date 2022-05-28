Monavale (MONA) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,475.00

Monavale (MONA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Monavale has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $5,475.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be bought for $181.14 or 0.00630968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monavale has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00215311 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006450 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,657 coins and its circulating supply is 9,965 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

