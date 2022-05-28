Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Stock Price Down 1%

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 85,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 67,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a market cap of C$53.81 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.

About Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR)

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

