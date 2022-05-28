Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Stock Price Down 1%

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 85,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 67,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The company has a market cap of C$53.81 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.
About Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR)
