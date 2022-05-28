Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.23.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.08. 642,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,591. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.03 and a 200 day moving average of $310.19. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,883,261. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

