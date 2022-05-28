Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain Sells 7,116 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $317,444.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MC opened at $46.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Piper Sandler lowered Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

