Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $494.76

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $494.76 and traded as high as $504.74. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $503.32, with a volume of 2,080 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $506.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.16. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.53.
About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)
Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.
