Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCW. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

MCW stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,981 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at $65,866,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after buying an additional 2,606,011 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

