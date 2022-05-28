Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 8,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 183,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $788.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $21,441,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,666,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,690,000 after purchasing an additional 127,394 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

