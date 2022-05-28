Milton C. Ault III Acquires 16,100 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $14,329.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,836,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,754,633.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALZN opened at $0.94 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALZN. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

