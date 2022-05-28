Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Up 111.8% in May

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the April 30th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,951.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MICCF remained flat at $$14.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

