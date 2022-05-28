Miller Value Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLF stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,745,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,726,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

