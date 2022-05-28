Miller Value Partners LLC Has $82.13 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Miller Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,766 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45,081 shares during the period. Splunk makes up 2.2% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Miller Value Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Splunk worth $82,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Splunk by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.54.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $6.50 on Friday, hitting $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,212. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

