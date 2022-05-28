Miller Value Partners LLC Has $104.42 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.9% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $104,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.24.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $195.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,549,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,444,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

