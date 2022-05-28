Miller Value Partners LLC Buys 56,000 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 577,353 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 511,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 334,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267,166 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,974,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,582,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of DBD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,232. The firm has a market cap of $248.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 48,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $110,755.57. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,382.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce H. Besanko purchased 7,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at $352,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.