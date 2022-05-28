Miller Value Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,467 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Stitch Fix worth $31,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 2,137,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,733. The stock has a market cap of $934.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.73. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

