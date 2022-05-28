Miller Value Partners LLC Acquires 578,261 Shares of Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW)

Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) by 1,133.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,261 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Shapeways worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shapeways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHPW. Zacks Investment Research raised Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other Shapeways news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $1,197,163.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,169,863.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

NYSE SHPW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 104,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,158. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shapeways Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

