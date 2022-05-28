Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 129.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSEX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 5,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 in the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.57. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 49.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

