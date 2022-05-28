Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,883 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,133,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,006. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.